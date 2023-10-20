Body Works Pilates Rebrands as Fletcher Pilates

In honor of the 20th anniversary of its Fletcher Pilates Program of Study, Body Works Pilates announced a rebrand to reflect its standing as the international home of the Fletcher Pilates method.



Fletcher Pilates, formerly Body Works Pilates, is well-known within the Tucson community for providing 30 years of quality low-impact exercise classes. For the last 20 years, it has also been the international headquarters for educating the future instructors of Fletcher’s organic movement-based approach to the Pilates method.



The Fletcher approach was developed in 1972 by Ron Fletcher, a longtime student of the fitness and conditioning method developed by Joe and Clara Pilates. As such, Fletcher’s method is one of the only Pilates methods with direct lineage from the creators themselves, inspiring the studio’s tagline: evolved from the source.



Students visit Tucson from around the world to participate in the Fletcher Pilates Program of Study. It is the only teacher-training program endorsed by Ron Fletcher, and the most comprehensive international Pilates education program of its kind.



“For 30 years, we’ve maintained the Fletcher Pilates School as a separate entity and brand from our Tucson-based studio, Body Works Pilates. This has caused some confusion, especially among our international community who travel to Tucson to study Fletcher Pilates,” said Kyria Sabin, owner of Fletcher Pilates. “Given our international reputation, we felt it was time to bring the two together under one umbrella. We are thrilled to offer Fletcher Pilates education at the one and only Fletcher Pilates Studio!”