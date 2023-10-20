Rio Nuevo District Board Appointments Completed

Five of the Original Six Active Members Remain

The Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives and the President of the Arizona Senate both appointed current members back to the Rio Nuevo District board of directors, filling out the nine-member board and creating a uniquely balanced board made up of four Republican members, four Democratic members and one Independent member.



For the first time since 2012 the Rio Nuevo District board has all nine of its authorized seats filled by Arizona’s elected leadership and the first time with party equality.



Speaker Ben Toma reappointed Edmund Marquez and Senate President Warren Petersen has reappointed Jannie Cox, both former gubernatorial appointments. The Senate vacancy was created when Rio Nuevo District Chairman Fletcher McCusker, the independent member of the board, was appointed by Governor Katie Hobbs to fill one of her five seats. The House vacancy has existed for some time.



“We are grateful to Governor Hobbs for seeing the wisdom of facilitating a bipartisan board and we especially thank Speaker Toma and President Petersen for helping to maintain our continued success by reappointing incumbent members”, said Fletcher McCusker, Rio Nuevo District Chairman since 2012.



“We have a unique opportunity to place the community and our downtown revitalization path above party politics, and Rio Nuevo District has another 12 years to complete our work”, McCusker added.



The new Rio Nuevo District board consists of:



Mike Levin- incumbent, Speaker appointment



Chris Sheafe-incumbent, Presidential appointment



Edmund Marquez- reappointed by the Speaker



Jannie Cox- reappointed by the President



Fletcher McCusker- appointed by the Governor



Richard Oseran- appointed by the Governor



Corky Poster- appointed by the Governor



Taunya Villicana- appointed by the Governor



Sharayah Jimenez- appointed by the Governor



“I’m excited to continue the impactful work of our Rio Nuevo District board, and looking forward to working alongside our new board members as we invest in our Tucson economy,” said Edmund Marquez following his reappointment.