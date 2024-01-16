Tucson Electric Power Contributes $1.5 Million, 8,500 Volunteer Hours in 2023

Tucson Electric Power contributed nearly $1.5 million and thousands of volunteer hours in 2023 to help more than 216 nonprofit groups support community vitality, education, environmental stewardship, and racial and social equity.

“We’re proud to partner with so many groups working toward effective, creative solutions to challenges in our local community,” said Shea-Lynn Hoisington, TEP’s outreach project coordinator. “Leveraging our support can help them reach their goals and drive impactful change.”

TEP funded a range of organizations, projects, and events last year, including efforts to address housing stability and provide food for low-income residents.

The company’s support helped Family Housing Resources address housing insecurity issues in the community by renovating an affordable housing complex, Talavera Apartments.

“TEP’s commitment to affordable housing is an important acknowledgment of the challenges our community faces and we are grateful for the assistance,” said Meghan Heddings, executive director of Family Housing Resources. “TEP played a pivotal role in supporting our efforts, ensuring the completion of our project despite unexpected cost escalations during construction.”

TEP’s education investments centered on science, technology, engineering, and math lessons, financial literacy, career readiness and teacher support. To support the environment and promote sustainability, the company worked to protect land and water resources, enhance botanical gardens and nature areas, and safeguard raptors and other wildlife.

The utility also donated about $150,000 to initiatives that advance racial and social equity through legal support, training, and community events. One example is a contribution to the State of Black Arizona to build on the work of the African American Leadership Institute in Southern Arizona.

“This grant served as a catalyst, igniting a dedicated effort to emphasize the critical significance of educating Black leaders about renewable and solar energy in Southern Arizona,” said Teniqua Broughton, CEO of the State of Black Arizona. “With gratitude, we recognize this generous contribution as an investment in knowledge, empowerment, and a brighter, more sustainable future for our community.”

TEP’s philanthropic contributions come from corporate resources and are not recovered through customers’ rates. Its community partners use the contributions to sustain programs with measurable success built over many years.

Top donations included:

Wildfire, a statewide nonprofit organization that provides utility bill-payment assistance to low-income residents – $300,000

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona – $50,000

Family Housing Resources – $50,000

Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation (SARSEF) for the regional science fair and other education efforts – $50,000

Junior Achievement of Arizona – $30,000

Tucson Values Teachers – $30,000

Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona – $30,000

In addition to investments in the Tucson area, TEP supported 12 charities in the White Mountains community around its Springerville Generating Station and also contributed to two organizations in rural New Mexico near the Oso Grande wind farm.

TEP values its employees’ commitment to community service. In 2023, about 295 active volunteers donated nearly 8,500 hours to causes they care about.

Some of the organizations and community projects are chosen by TEP’s Community Action Teams – employee-led committees that organize volunteer and donation activities to benefit the causes closest to their hearts. Last year, it provided $55,000 plus volunteer hours to 17 Tucson-area organizations through those teams.

In addition, TEP invites employees who meet certain volunteer thresholds to apply for grants in support of the nonprofit organizations of their choice. Through the Dollars for Doers program, TEP provided about $14,000 through grants of $100 to $500 each to 38 local groups.

“Our goal is to support the organizations that hold significant meaning for our employees,” said Tara Barerra, TEP community program coordinator. “We acknowledge the importance of their volunteer contributions and are dedicated to strengthening their impact through our Dollars for Doers program and community partnerships.”