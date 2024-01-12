Applications Open for Inc. 5000 List of 2024 Fastest Growing Companies

The Inc. 5000, one of the highest honors in business leadership and entrepreneurship and the single most recognized hallmark of entrepreneurial growth, is now accepting applications for 2024.

This annual list celebrates the 5,000 fastest-growing private businesses in the U.S.

Tucson companies that have seen significant growth over the past few years should apply today. The application is simple and takes only a few minutes. Here are the expectations if your company makes this year’s list:

Seeing your company’s name on Inc.com and, if you make the top 500, in Inc. magazine as well.

Media exposure via national, local, and industry outlets. A toolkit will be provided to help you promote this honor.

Boost to company morale. Public acknowledgment of your company’s success improves team spirit and creates a competitive edge for your company.

One Inc. 5000 alum–making the list twice–is Jessica Kaiser of JKaiser Workspaces in Tucson. Her work can be seen at the 200,000-square-foot headquarters for GEICO Insurance and Pima JTED’s Innovative Learning Center at The Bridges near Interstate 10 and Kino Parkway.

The early-rate deadline to apply is March 22.

Go to inc.com/inc5000/apply to complete your application today.