Tucson Convention Center’s Kate Breck Calhoun Receives Prestigious Service Award

The Tucson Convention Center announced that Kate Breck Calhoun, director of sales and marketing, has been named a recipient of the esteemed Service Excellence Award by Insights powered by Qualtrics.

This recognition honors Calhoun’s exceptional dedication, innovative contributions and unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences for clients and guests.

Her remarkable career spans 21 years of service at the TCC, where she has consistently raised the bar for excellence in the industry. Her tireless work ethic, high standards and ability to overcome challenges with grace and determination have made her an invaluable asset to the organization and a respected leader in the community.

Calhoun has been a driving force behind the success of the TCC. Her passion, creativity and dedication inspire not only our team but also everyone she interacts with. This award is a testament to her outstanding contributions and the lasting impact she has made on our venue and community.

She is widely recognized as the face of the TCC within the community. Her name is synonymous with excellence, and the sentiment, “Oh Kate, I know her—she’s amazing!” is a common refrain in conversations when her name is brought up. Her ability to build lasting relationships and foster connections reflects her deep commitment to the mission of the TCC and the community it serves.

The Service Excellence Award celebrates leaders like Calhoun who exemplify the values of innovation, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Her recognition not only highlights her individual achievements but also underscores the strength and vision of the entire TCC team.