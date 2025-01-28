Canadian Companies Learn About Expansion Opportunities in Pima County

BizTUCSONJanuary 28, 2025
Less than a minute

Pima County Economic Development staff met with a delegation composed of 12 Canadian companies that are actively looking to expand into the United States, during an event hosted by the Arizona Commerce Authority Jan. 21.

These companies focus on industries such as water technology development, advanced farming and agricultural techniques, and arid climate technology. Pima County staff interacted with these companies to help to locate them to Southern Arizona, and to create new connections to host additional delegations in Pima County.

