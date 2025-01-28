Southern Arizona’s Mescal Movie Set Offers Tours

The iconic Mescal Movie Set in Benson, Ariz. has announced its spring Historical Film Tour schedule. Step back in time and walk in the footsteps of favorite Western heroes on the very grounds where Hollywood magic has been made for over 70 years.

Known as the backdrop for countless legendary Western films and TV shows, the Mescal Movie Set has been a star in its own right. Productions such as Tombstone, The Quick and the Dead, The Outlaw Josey Wales, and Far Haven have all utilized its rustic charm and authentic Old West aesthetic. Visitors can experience this rich cinematic history firsthand.

The Mescal Movie Set has been a cornerstone of Western film history. A tour is an opportunity to immerse in the world of classic Westerns.

What to Expect:

Guided Tours: Knowledgeable guides will lead visitors through the set, sharing fascinating stories about the productions filmed here and the stars who graced its streets.

Photo Opportunities: Strike a pose in front of iconic set pieces and structures that have stood the test of time, or recreate favorite Western scenes.

Inside Information: Learn about the “behind the scenes” creativity that made these productions timeless classics.

Tour Schedule:

— February 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22

— March 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29

— Please check website for tour times and availability- www.mescalmovieset.com.

— Tours are only available between film productions and are subject to change