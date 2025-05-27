Rio Nuevo Adding Four New Downtown Murals to Celebrate Tucson 250+

You may have noticed this new mural on the West side wall of Fox Tucson Theatre/Street Taco on the corner of Congress Street and Church Avenue by Pen Macias, The Desert Pen. It is one of four new exciting murals going up downtown in celebration of Tucson 250+ funded by Rio Nuevo. The additional murals will be by Ignacio Garcia (in progress), Camila Ibarra and Joe Pagac. Downtown Tucson Partnership acknowledged Rio Nuevo for sponsoring these beautiful murals downtown.

Source: Downtown Tucson Partnership 
