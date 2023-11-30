Tucson Botanical Gardens Opens New Store in Alvernon & Grant Shopping Center

Tucson Botanical Gardens announces the grand opening of its newest venture, the Gardens’ Green Shop, located at the west end of the Alvernon and Grant shopping center. The doors will open to the public on Dec. 1, offering an array of eco-friendly products, compost materials, seeds, water harvesting tools, and unique garden gifts.

A special open house will be held on Dec. 1 from 9 am to 4 pm, where Tucson Botanical Gardens members will enjoy an exclusive 20% discount, and the general public will receive a 10% discount on their purchases.

Michelle Conklin, executive director of Tucson Botanical Gardens, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to have the Gardens’ Green Shop right next door to TBG. Our director of retail services, Christine Flores, has spearheaded this new project from the get-go, all while running TBG’s gift shop—one of the best in Tucson—for over nine years. I can’t wait to see her work her magic with this additional shop.”

The Gardens’ Green Shop aims to provide a one-stop destination for gardening enthusiasts, promoting sustainable practices and offering high-quality products to enhance the gardening experience. The shop’s inventory is curated to cater to the diverse needs of both seasoned gardeners and those just starting their gardening journey.

All proceeds from purchases go directly towards supporting Tucson Botanical Gardens. The Gardens’ Green Shop is located at 3918 E. Grant Road in the Alvernon & Grant Shopping Center.