CrossFirst Bank Expands Footprint in Tucson

CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is excited about its long-term growth strategy in Arizona and expansion into Tucson. Earlier this year, CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. completed the acquisition of Canyon Bancorporation, Inc. and Canyon Community Bank, N.A..

Kevin Halloran, who has served as the bank’s Phoenix market president since 2021, has been promoted to regional president to oversee the bank’s Arizona region. Don Jenks was appointed as market president to lead the bank’s efforts in Tucson.

“We are excited to be part of the Tucson community and extremely fortunate to have tenured leadership talent like Don to lead our efforts,” said Kevin Halloran, regional president for Arizona. CrossFirst Bank. “Don’s skills and experience will help deliver on our extraordinary service promise to our valued clients.”

As the Tucson market president, Jenks will draw on his extensive experience and expertise to build the Bank’s presence, develop the internal team, and execute on the bank’s strategic plan.

“The opportunity to share the CrossFirst story and support the expansion of the bank into Tucson is an honor,” said Jenks. “The additional resources and banking solutions that we are able to bring to the community of Tucson, delivered by an amazing team of bankers, is exceptional, and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Jenks has an experienced team of bankers, including Cody McGuire and Phillip Sullivan, who have a combined 37 years of industry experience in the Tucson market.

Jenks has spent most of his career in banking and financial services in Tucson. He serves on the board of directors for the YMCA of Southern Arizona, holding various leadership positions over the past 25 years, including Chairman.

He is also currently serving on the finance committee and is past board chair of Growth Partners Arizona and serves on the finance committee for Arizona Capital Source.