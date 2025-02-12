Daniele Chilton Named New CEO of Desert Diamond Casino

The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise has selected Daniele Chilton to serve as the new CEO, overseeing all five Desert Diamond Casinos operating in Southern Arizona and Phoenix. Her appointment to the position is effective Feb. 21.

Chilton will become the first Tohono O’odham Nation tribal member to serve as CEO of the enterprise in a permanent capacity. With over 30 years of experience in gaming, she brings a wealth of industry expertise to her new role. Most recently she served as COO, overseeing five casinos and nearly 4,000 team members, and has held multiple other positions including general manager and others within the organization.

She succeeds Mike Bean, who joined the organization as CEO in 2021 and oversaw successive years of significant growth in the gaming operation. His tenure also included the design, construction, and successful opening of the Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy.

Jacob Moore, chairman of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise Management Board, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Daniele as our new CEO. She has played an integral role in the operation’s success and has the expertise and experience to lead the enterprise forward. I want to thank Mike Bean for his extraordinary service to the enterprise. He led us through significant expansion and helped further develop our leadership team, ensuring a seamless transition moving forward. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Chilton said, “It is an honor to be selected to lead this incredible organization. As a tribal member and long-time team member, I am committed to our mission of creating greater economic opportunity for the Tohono O’odham Nation and providing top-tier experiences for our guests.”

Desert Diamond Casino, with three locations in Southern Arizona and two in the Phoenix area, is owned and operated by the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, an enterprise of the Tohono O’odham Nation.