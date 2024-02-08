Tucson Botanical Gardens Earns Nomination for USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards

Tucson Botanical Gardens has announced its nomination in the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest for Best Botanical Garden.

Individuals have the opportunity to cast their votes daily throughout the contest period, which concludes on Mar. 4 at noon ET. The 10 winning gardens will be revealed on Mar. 15. Votes can be submitted at: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-botanical-garden-2024/

Nominees are selected by a panel of experts, including editors from USA TODAY, 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors, and sources from various Gannett properties. Tucson Botanical Gardens is among the 20 distinguished nominees in the Best Botanical Gardens category.

“We are elated to receive this nomination for the second consecutive year! Thanks to the unwavering support of the Tucson community and TBG enthusiasts, we secured fourth place in 2023,” said TBG CEO Michelle Conklin. “Here’s hoping our public garden receives national recognition again in 2024.”