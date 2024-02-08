Larsen Baker Announces New Equity Partners

Melissa Lal, CCIM and president of Larsen Baker has announced that four employees at the company were appointed as new equity partners in Larsen Baker Holdings. The new partners are Isaac Figueroa CCIM, Andrea Grijalva, Ted Herman CCIM and Kelly Rosales.

Larsen Baker Holdings is an Employee Stock Ownership Trust that invests in and receives earned equity in many of the development/re-development projects originated by Larsen Baker. Recent LBH projects include Archwell Health on Broadway, Sol Block in the Sunshine Mile and Chop Shop on Campbell Ave.

“Our new partners have earned their LBH ownership through their commercial real estate expertise and their longtime service (average 17 years!) to our company and our investors/partners,” said Lal.