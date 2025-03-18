Tucson Botanical Gardens Comes in at #4 in USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

Tucson Botanical Gardens (TBG) has been placed #4 in the nation for Best Botanical Garden in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2025, for the third year in a row!

Nominees are selected by a panel, including editors from USA TODAY, 10Best.com, and subject matter experts. Readers and other community members, far and wide, voted for their favorite.



Michelle Conklin, President and CEO, adds, “We are incredibly grateful to our community and supporters. Your daily voting paid off! Tucson Botanical Gardens is #4 in the nation for Best Botanical Gardens in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the third year in a row. Securing this national recognition once again is a true testament to the beauty, charm, and spirit that make our garden so special. Your unwavering support (and votes) continue to elevate us on the national stage, and we couldn’t have done it without you!”



To read more: go to 10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-botanical-garden-2025/

About Tucson Botanical Gardens: Located on the site of the historic Porter family property in the heart of Tucson, Arizona, Tucson Botanical Gardens is a lush oasis set on nearly six acres. More than 7,000 plant species are displayed in over twenty curated garden spaces including a world-class collection of cacti, grasses, flowers, and mature trees. Gardens include Cacti and Succulents of the World, Nuestro Jardín (a traditional Mexican-American neighborhood garden), Children’s Discovery Garden, and many more that showcase the diversity of plants that can thrive in the Sonoran Desert. The Great Garden Express is a G scale model railway set in an Arizona, Sky Island inspired landscape, and the Gardens is home to the only tropical butterfly pavilion in Southern Arizona, open October – May. Tucson Botanical Gardens offers rotating art displays, community classes, events, and international exhibits. The café at Edna’s Eatery by Charly’s Grill serves a seasonal menu daily. Event services are available for groups, weddings, and social gatherings. The Tucson Botanical Gardens is located at 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712. Learn more and purchase tickets at TucsonBotanical.org.