Banner – University Medicine, El Tour de Tucson Present Checks to Beneficiaries for 2024 Ride

El Tour de Tucson and Banner – University Medicine presented checks to Pima JTED and Banner’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center, El Tour’s primary beneficiaries on Wednesday, March 12. The two $25,000 check presentations – $50,000 total – will be held at Banner – University Medical Center’s Inspiration Garden.

“El Tour de Tucson is more than a cycling competition, it’s a celebration of community, wellness and an opportunity to rally support for many local charities and non-profit organizations. As a non-profit healthcare system, Banner – University Medicine is proud to support this meaningful event as its title sponsor,” said Meiko Onken, chief operating officer of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson. “Banner – University Medicine is committed to improving the health of all of our communities – our neighbors, families, friends, and visitors whom we serve, and one of the ways we extend that mission is through support of El Tour de Tucson, which benefits the region in so many ways. We are honored to partner with other local nonprofit organizations, such as Pima JTED, which is widely recognized for its positive impact on our region’s future.”

Pima JTED is a public Career and Technical Education District which works with business and industry and 14-member public school districts to provide premier CTE programs to approximately 25,000 sophomore, junior, and senior-level high school students each year. The award-winning programs have proven to increase student success, significantly contribute to our local economy, and afford students the chance to jumpstart their careers and do what they love in high school.

“On behalf of the over 30,000 students enrolled in Pima JTED satellite and central career and technical education programs, as well as our Pima JTED Governing Board, faculty and staff, we are very grateful to the El Tour de Tucson organizers and riders and Banner University Medicine to have been designated as the primary beneficiary of the 2024 El Tour de Tucson and commend both organizations for recognizing the benefit of investing in the education of our youth and the positive impact this will have on the health and well-being of our community for many years to come” said Kathy Prather, superintendent and CEO of Pima JTED.

Nearly 10,000 riders – at least one from every state and a few countries – participated in the Banner – University Medicine 2024 El Tour de Tucson making it another great success. More than 80 charities participated in the 2024 event, where they collectively raised more than $8 million for their respective charities. In the 41 years of El Tour events, nearly $130 million has been raised for more than 100 national and local charities.

“El Tour gives back to the community and the check presentation is just another example of what Perimeter Bicycling does,” said TJ Juskiewicz, El Tour’s Executive Director. “We are more than pleased to be the facilitator in this process today and in the future.”