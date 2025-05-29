New National Rankings for Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge

Ventana Canyon has recently earned multiple honors:

 A Top Five Par-3 Hole in Arizona – Mountain #3 was named one of Arizona’s Top Five par-3 holes in the April issue of Arizona Golf Insider. See the “One Shot Wonders” article beginning on page 40: Arizona Golf Insider.

2025 Gold Medal Pickleball Award   – Ventana has been named a Top 100 Pickleball Resort, and a Gold Medalist by TennisResortsOnline.com, based on authentic player feedback and expert evaluations since 2022. Check out the listing here.

2025 Silver Medal Tennis Award   – Also from TennisResortsOnline.com, recognizing the Top 100 resorts that deliver outstanding tennis experiences year after year since 2002, Ventana is a Silver Medalist.  Check out the listing here.

The Lodge was just recognized as a 2025 Travelers’ Choice® Award winner from Trip Advisor  – This award recognizes the very best places to stay (Top 10% of the 1.6 million hotels on Tripadvisor), as chosen not by a panel of judges, but by the travelers themselves – those who have actually experienced Ventana Canyon’s hospitality.

