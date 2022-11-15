Tucson Bikes for Change Gives More Than 500 Bicycles to Underserved Youth

Tucson Bikes for Change handed out more than 500 bicycles to underserved youth just in time for El Tour de Tucson. 

The bicycles – along with helmets, locks and a t-shirt – were distributed at a host of locations on Nov. 12 and 13.

The huge distribution was made possible through El Tour de Tucson, Tucson Conquistadores, Tucson Electric Power, Canyon Ranch, Jim Click Automotive Group, Davis Monthan Air Force Base and Pace Ranch. 

Serve Our City partnered with El Tour de Tucson sponsors, El Tour and the Tucson Bikes for Change program by helping to provide volunteers at seven locations throughout the city. 

Every child who received a bike is eligible to ride in the El Tour Fun Ride for free.

