Two New Tenants at Casa Blanca Plaza

Larsen Baker announced the signing of two new tenants for a total of 16,913 square feet at Casa Blanca Plaza, bringing the center to 100% leased.

Asadero & Taqueria El Semental has leased 7,505 square feet at 6020 N Oracle Road as a Mexican carneceria, bakery and taco bar. The eatery plans to open in the summer of 2023.

Sol Flower has leased 9,408 square feet at 6026 N. Oracle Road.