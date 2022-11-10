Advanced Financial Company Announces Tucson Expansion, 150 New Jobs

Advanced Financial Company, a leader in consumer loan servicing and Property Owner Association servicing, billing and payment processing, has announced plans to expand its operations in Tucson.

Advanced Financial Company plans to add 152 jobs over the next five years and continue its expansion in the 5151 East Broadway Building, with a $2 million capital investment. Economic impact is estimated at $135 million. The company plans to move into its new space on Dec. 1 and will service accounts across the United States.

Positions include customer service agents, trainers and supervisors with responsibility for solar and home improvement loan servicing, billing and payment processing, as well as other financial service roles. Advanced Financial Company offers competitive wages and benefits. Hiring begins immediately; interested applicants can contact Delbert Reed at dreed@advancedfinco.com. Veterans are encouraged to apply.

In March 2020, in response to the pandemic, the privately-held, San Diego-based company pivoted to remote work, allowing some employees to even relocate to markets outside of California. Tucson was one of those markets, where they recruited and trained employees as part of a pilot program. The company became convinced Tucson was a great place to attract talent and build a strong business location for a major operation.

“Tucson’s community and culture are vibrant and thriving. It’s a perfect match for our family-oriented business. We’re proud to provide career jobs for working families,” said Kyle Kolsky, COO of Advanced Financial Company.

Partners in the project include the Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, City of Tucson and Sun Corridor Inc.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with Advanced Financial on their workforce training needs here in Tucson. It’s critically important to support our existing employers,” said Sharon Bronson, chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. “We look forward to Advanced Financial’s continued success and thank them for their commitment to our region.”

“I am excited that Advanced Financial Company has chosen to increase its presence in Tucson,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “This announcement highlights the quality of life Tucson is known for that attracts and supports the talented workforce companies need to succeed.”

“Advanced Financial looked at several communities before selecting Tucson, including Baltimore, Austin, Northern California and Phoenix. This company is an important part of our corporate portfolio of high-quality, industry-recognized brands who have chosen Southern Arizona,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “Our strategic location and talent pool continue to make us attractive to many companies’ high-growth plans.”