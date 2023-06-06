Tucson-Based Buffalo Exchange Helps Support Pets Waiting for Forever Homes

Buffalo Exchange, a resale fashion favorite based in Tucson, awarded Friends of PACC a $30,000 grant with the help of the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona. As part of the company’s newest giving back initiative, Buffalo Fund for the Animals, this grant will support and further the work of the companion nonprofit organization to Pima Animal Care Center.

“Friends of PACC is incredibly thankful for Buffalo Exchange’s support of this grant, as well as the company’s overall commitment to helping animals,” says Torre Chisholm, Friends of PACC’s Executive Director. “With Friends of PACC support, PACC has become a nationally recognized leader for innovative animal life saving initiatives. The Buffalo Fund for the Animals is empowering us to develop and implement multiple new projects that we are excited to announce in the coming months. Thank you, Buffalo Exchange – and stay tuned!”

Kerstin Block, Buffalo Exchange Founder, and her daughter Rebecca Block, Buffalo Exchange Vice President, are longtime animal lovers, having supported various animal causes over the decades. The nationwide Tokens for Bags program has supported hundreds of local animal rescues and sanctuaries over the years (among other worthy causes) and the annual national Earth Day $1 Sale most recently raised more than $43,000 for The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee. “We’ve always had a soft spot for animals and we’re especially fond of our four-legged friends. We’re both the proud parents of rescue pups. They can’t help themselves, so we feel it’s our responsibility to do so.” says Rebecca. “We’re excited that Friends of PACC received the first grant from Buffalo Fund for the Animals because they do really important work to help animals in need here in Tucson.”