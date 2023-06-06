Hughes Federal Credit Union Supports Tucson Wildlife Center with $12,000 Donation

Hughes Federal Credit Union announced a $12,000 donation to the Tucson Wildlife Center as part of its ongoing commitment to wildlife preservation and support for the local community. This contribution was made possible through Hughes’ affinity debit card program, specifically the Hughes “Little Prowler” debit card design, developed in partnership with award-winning local artist Diana Madaras.

The Hughes “Little Prowler” debit card showcases the artwork of Diana Madaras, capturing the essence of Southern Arizona’s beloved wildlife. For each debit card issued, Hughes donates $5 to the Tucson Wildlife Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing, providing emergency medical care, and rehabilitating sick, injured and orphaned wildlife in the region.

“Caring for our local wildlife is a cause that is near and dear to our hearts at Hughes Federal Credit Union,” said Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Service Elisa Ross. “With every ‘Little Prowler’ debit card issued, we’re not only helping to preserve Southern Arizona’s wildlife but also giving our cardholders a unique way to show their love for the local arts and wildlife. It’s a win-win for our community.”

Alongside the opportunity to support the Tucson Wildlife Center, cardholders receive a 10 percent discount on select merchandise at Madaras Gallery, showcasing the diverse and colorful artworks of Diana Madaras.

Since its introduction in 2019, a total of 1057 (year to date) “Little Prowler” debit cards have been issued, resulting in over $27,000 in donations to the Tucson Wildlife Center. This achievement highlights the collective efforts of Hughes Federal Credit Union, its members, Diana Madaras and the community in championing the cause of wildlife conservation.

For more information about Hughes Federal Credit Union’s affinity debit card program and its partnership with the Tucson Wildlife Center and Diana Madaras, please visit HughesFCU.org/Madaras.

About Hughes Federal Credit Union

Established in 1952, Hughes Federal Credit Union is a local, full-service financial institution with over 177,000 members and $1.9 billion in assets. The credit union has also earned the prestigious 5-star rating from the nation’s bank rating service BauerFinancial, Inc. Hughes is rated A+ and has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1974. For more information, please visit HughesFCU.org or follow Hughes at Facebook.com/HughesFCU and Twitter.com/HughesFCU.

Pictured above from left – Members of the Hughes marketing team and artist Diana Madaras present Tucson Wildlife Center President & Founder Pete Lininger and Executive Director Lisa Bates with a $12,000 donation.