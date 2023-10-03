Tucson Auto Museum Reopens to the Public

The Tucson Auto Museum, the largest collection of historic vehicles in Southern Arizona, has reopened. Since the museum closed for the summer season, there have been quite a few changes and upgrades, including several newly acquired, never-seen vehicles that will be on display.

The Tucson Auto Museum is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and is ready to welcome car lovers and enthusiasts from around the world for the 2023-24 season. It will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10am-2pm.

The museum is located at 990 S. Cherry Avenue, with major intersections being 22nd Street and Kino Parkway.

There are over 80 cars on display from all eras, from 1913 through 2012. The museum focuses on the things that you do not see anymore, such as Desotos, Packards, Citroens and Davis Divans. It specializes in low-number production cars, making this a unique collection to view.

There’s also a wide variety of vehicles and memorabilia on display from popular motion picture films and TV shows such as Batman, Charlies Angels and Mannix.