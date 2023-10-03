UArizona Honors Women of Impact 2023

The University of Arizona’s Office of Research, Innovation & Impact is proud to lead the annual Women of Impact campaign and recognition event, which will take place Oct. 20.

Each year, the office solicits nominations from across UArizona, and ultimately selects 30 remarkable faculty and staff who have each contributed significantly to the school’s identity as a world-class research enterprise.

Named awardees are carefully selected based on their commitment to UArizona’s purpose, mission and values, unique skills in driving discovery and innovation, community impact, and willingness to empower others. Their contributions build the groundwork for a brighter future.

The 2023 honorees are:

Diane Austin

Director

School of Anthropology

Terry Badger

Director of Research Initiatives

College of Nursing

Susan Beck

Professor

Department of Geosciences

Gurtina Besla

Associate Professor

Department of Astronomy and Steward Observatory

Stephanie Russo Carroll

Associate Director

Native Nations Institute

Bonnie Colby

Professor

Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics

Laura Condon

Associate Professor

Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences

Anne Cress

Vice Dean for Operations and Strategy

College of Medicine

Kacey Ernst

Department Chair

Epidemiology and Biostatistics

Liesl Folks

Vice President for Semiconductor Strategy Research, Innovation & Impact

Carmala “Carmie” Garzione

Dean

College of Science

Rakhi Gibbons

Director of Licensing and Intellectual Property

Tech Launch Arizona

Felicia Goodrum

Interim Associate Department Head

College of Medicine

Melanie Hingle

Professor

Nutritional Sciences and Wellness

Tanya Hodges

Regional Academic Programs Manager

University of Arizona-Yuma

Corey Knox

Deputy Director

Arizona Astrobiology Center

Sharon Megdal

Director

Water Resources Research Center

Kathleen Melde

Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs and Inclusion

College of Engineering

Juanita Merchant

Regents Professor

Medicine-Gastroenterology

Maggie O’Haire

Associate Dean for Research

College of Veterinary Medicine

Mary Peterson

Director

Cognition Science Program

Margaret Pitts

Senior Associate Dean

Graduate College

Sudha Ram

Anheuser-Busch Endowed Professor in MIS, Entrepreneurship & Innovation

Eller College of Management

Andrea Romero

Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

Office of the Provost

Lisa Romero

Associate Vice President

Marketing and Communications Research, Innovation & Impact

Edella Schlager

Director

School of Government and Public Policy

Valerie Shirley

Associate Professor of Indigenous Education

Department of Teaching, Learning and Sociocultural Studies

Shufang Su

Department Head

Department of Physics

Gayartri Vedantam

Professor

School of Animal and Comparative Biomedical Sciences

Ofelia Zepeda

Regents Professor

Tohono O’odham Language and Linguistics