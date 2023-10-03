UArizona Honors Women of Impact 2023
The University of Arizona’s Office of Research, Innovation & Impact is proud to lead the annual Women of Impact campaign and recognition event, which will take place Oct. 20.
Each year, the office solicits nominations from across UArizona, and ultimately selects 30 remarkable faculty and staff who have each contributed significantly to the school’s identity as a world-class research enterprise.
Named awardees are carefully selected based on their commitment to UArizona’s purpose, mission and values, unique skills in driving discovery and innovation, community impact, and willingness to empower others. Their contributions build the groundwork for a brighter future.
The 2023 honorees are:
Diane Austin
Director
School of Anthropology
Terry Badger
Director of Research Initiatives
College of Nursing
Susan Beck
Professor
Department of Geosciences
Gurtina Besla
Associate Professor
Department of Astronomy and Steward Observatory
Stephanie Russo Carroll
Associate Director
Native Nations Institute
Bonnie Colby
Professor
Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics
Laura Condon
Associate Professor
Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences
Anne Cress
Vice Dean for Operations and Strategy
College of Medicine
Kacey Ernst
Department Chair
Epidemiology and Biostatistics
Liesl Folks
Vice President for Semiconductor Strategy Research, Innovation & Impact
Carmala “Carmie” Garzione
Dean
College of Science
Rakhi Gibbons
Director of Licensing and Intellectual Property
Tech Launch Arizona
Felicia Goodrum
Interim Associate Department Head
College of Medicine
Melanie Hingle
Professor
Nutritional Sciences and Wellness
Tanya Hodges
Regional Academic Programs Manager
University of Arizona-Yuma
Corey Knox
Deputy Director
Arizona Astrobiology Center
Sharon Megdal
Director
Water Resources Research Center
Kathleen Melde
Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs and Inclusion
College of Engineering
Juanita Merchant
Regents Professor
Medicine-Gastroenterology
Maggie O’Haire
Associate Dean for Research
College of Veterinary Medicine
Mary Peterson
Director
Cognition Science Program
Margaret Pitts
Senior Associate Dean
Graduate College
Sudha Ram
Anheuser-Busch Endowed Professor in MIS, Entrepreneurship & Innovation
Eller College of Management
Andrea Romero
Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs
Office of the Provost
Lisa Romero
Associate Vice President
Marketing and Communications Research, Innovation & Impact
Edella Schlager
Director
School of Government and Public Policy
Valerie Shirley
Associate Professor of Indigenous Education
Department of Teaching, Learning and Sociocultural Studies
Shufang Su
Department Head
Department of Physics
Gayartri Vedantam
Professor
School of Animal and Comparative Biomedical Sciences
Ofelia Zepeda
Regents Professor
Tohono O’odham Language and Linguistics