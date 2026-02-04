GUEST COLUMN: Why Props. 418 & 419 Need Our Support

By Joe Snell

President & CEO

The Chamber of Southern Arizona

The Chamber of Southern Arizona is a strong advocate and supporter of reauthorizing and funding RTA Next/Props 418 & 419, Pima County’s transportation infrastructure plan. Your help is critical to our success.

Why should you support RTA Next?

-Safer roads

-Shorter commutes

-Faster emergency services response

-Secures long-term transportation funding for our region

-Business relies on good roads to move people and products

-Site selectors and prospective businesses looking to establish a location in Southern Arizona rely on regions with strong infrastructure

-No change in current tax rate – we are investing in ourselves at no extra cost

We know many business leaders are already supportive, but individual support alone isn’t enough to win this election. What matters now is action.

Here are a few ways you can help move the needle:

Talk to your friends and family. Share why RTA Next matters to your business. It takes two YES votes – one for each question. Repeat this unofficial mantra: “Vote YES on both!”

Engage your staff and coworkers. Mention RTA Next in staff meetings, casual check-ins or breakroom conversations. Consider adding a YES on 418 & 419 banner to your emails.

Use your social channels. A short post, report or comment explaining your support and why. These social templates make this a snap.

RTA Next represents a real opportunity for Pima County, and your voice absolutely matters in this special election on Mar. 10. Time is of the essence – ballots will be mailed around Feb. 10.

When we launched The Chamber of Southern Arizona last year, uniting business advocacy and economic development became central to our core mission of building a stronger economy. Supporting the passage of RTA Next is a great example of the collective power of our 1400+ members.