Tucson Association of REALTORS® Announces 2024 Power of Real Estate Summit

The Tucson Association of REALTORS®, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association has announced the 2024 Power of Real Estate Summit, the premier real estate event in Southern Arizona, sponsored by Tucson Appliance Company.

The summit will be held at the Tucson Convention Center on Friday, Apr. 19 with presenters and panelists, including Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and VP of research at the National Association of REALTORS® and M. Nolan Gray, research director for California YIMBY and an expert in urban land-use regulation.

The Power of Real Estate Summit is a “must-attend” event for anyone who works in – or is interested in – real estate, construction, and development in Southern Arizona. It brings together industry professionals, government officials, and non-profit organizations with subject matter experts on a wide range of topics.

“I encourage all members of Southern Arizona’s real estate community to attend the ‘Power of Real Estate’ event. It’s not just about networking or gaining industry insights; it’s about seizing opportunities, staying ahead of trends, and positioning ourselves for success in an ever-evolving market. This event isn’t just a gathering—it’s a strategic investment in our collective future,” said Judy Lowe, CEO of TAR.

One of the most powerful aspects of real estate lies in the collective strength that comes from various sectors collaborating to achieve shared goals. Attendees will walk away with a greater understanding of challenges and opportunities for real estate in our region. Plus, it’s a great opportunity to network and make connections.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S Church Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

When: Friday, Apr. 19, 1pm – 4pm, Registration: 12pm – 1pm

Registration: Participants can register on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-power-of-real-estate-in-southern-arizona-tickets-791198976437?aff=oddtdtcreator

Tickets: Early bird tickets: $100 – through March 31, 2024

Single tickets: $125 – Begins April 1, 2024

$1,000 Table of 10 available until March 31, 2024.

Sponsor: Industry partners and affiliates are invited to participate with a booth and/or sponsorship.

Learn more at ThePowerOfRealEstate.com. Event and sponsorship inquiries: contact Jolene Steinberg at Events@TucsonRealtors.org or call (520) 382-8801.