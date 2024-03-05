Visit Tucson Launches America’s Best Mexican Food Field Guide

Visit Tucson released its inaugural Mexican Food Field Guide, spotlighting a trail of Mexican restaurants, taquerias and food trucks throughout Tucson, home to America’s Best Mexican Food.

Users can explore the most iconic, authentic and tastiest Mexican eateries through the America’s Best Mexican Food Field Guide. For a long-standing classic, find El Charro Café, the century-old restaurant known for creating the chimichanga and its iconic roof-dried carne seca, a sun-dried shredded beef with flavorful chiles, tomatoes and onions. El Taco Rustico is another must-visit on the list. This mom-and-pop shop cooks delicious birria and even collaborates with other chefs who include El Taco Rustico birria in their recipes. For a Tucson staple, the guide shares Ruiz Hot Dogs Los Chipilones, where they serve the iconic Sonoran hotdog on grilled instead of steamed bolillo buns.

“People travel here just for the food, and we’ve already been identified as a culinary destination as the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the U.S.,” said Felipe Garcia, Visit Tucson president and CEO. “This is the logical next step. Our close proximity to the border, shared history, and cultural ties have forged authentic Mexican food in Tucson.”

Guests can find a link to the guide at AmericasBestMexicanFood.com, where they’ll log in via a mobile web app.

Once logged in, they can use the guide to check in at participating restaurants to earn points, redeemable for prizes. The field guide includes a map view of all restaurants so you can plot your next culinary adventure.

To sign up for the America’s Best Mexican Food Field Guide and learn more about Tucson as a one-of-a-kind culinary destination, visit www.americasbestmexicanfood.com .