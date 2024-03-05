Tucson International Airport Grows Passenger Counts by 10% in 2023

BizTUCSONMarch 5, 2024
1 minute read

Tucson International Airport, TUS, grew its passenger counts by 10% in 2023, reaching 3.75 million. Beginning last September, passenger counts consistently surpassed pre-pandemic levels each month. 

Southwest Airlines announced Dallas-Love Field nonstop flights will resume in the fall with daily service. Currently, DAL is only served on weekends.  

Southwest’s nonstop flights to Chicago-Midway become daily year-round on March 7, providing Tucsonans with an additional daily, year-round airline option to Chicagoland and easy connections to the east coast. American Airlines and United Airlines continue to fly nonstop to Chicago-O’Hare daily, year-round. 

The start of March means the blossom of perfect spring weather, which is an amazing time to book a West Coast gateway. Alaska Airlines offers nonstop flights to North Seattle/Everett, Wash., Portland, Ore., and Orange County, Calif., which all end on April 15. 

Help support these seasonal routes. A strong close to the season can lead to a longer operation of these flights next year. Additionally, year-round nonstop flights to Alaska’s hub in Seattle will continue. Remember to spread the word – when our airport thrives, our community thrives! We must fly local to retain air service for our community.  

