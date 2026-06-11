Tucson Airport Authority Promotes Mary Fowler to VP, CFO

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mary Fowler to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Fowler joined TAA in September 2025 as Deputy Chief of Finance and was promoted to Interim Chief Financial Officer in March 2026. Since assuming the role, she has provided strong leadership of the Finance Division, overseeing accounting and financial planning and analysis while supporting the organization’s long-term financial strategy and operational objectives.

“Mary has demonstrated exceptional leadership, financial expertise, and a deep commitment to the Tucson Airport Authority,” said Danette Bewley, President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority. “Her knowledge, professionalism, and strategic approach have made a significant impact on our organization, and we are excited to have her continue serving in this important leadership role.”

Prior to joining TAA, Fowler served as Corporate Controller for Davis Selected Advisors and previously worked in the Grants and Contracts office at the University of Arizona. Throughout her career, she has built extensive experience in financial accounting, reporting, and analysis across multiple industries. She is recognized for her ability to quickly develop expertise in complex operational environments, navigate regulatory requirements, and implement system enhancements that improve financial processes and reporting capabilities.

Fowler holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Master of Accounting from the University of Arizona. She is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensed in the State of Arizona.

As Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Fowler will continue to lead TAA’s financial operations and support the organization’s mission of providing safe, efficient, and financially sustainable airport services for Southern Arizona.

Tucson Airport Authority

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) is an independent, non-profit organization with the responsibility to operate, manage and develop Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Ryan Airfield (RYN). The TAA receives no local tax dollars. It sustains operations from airport-generated revenues, like concessions, leases, and landing fees. The TAA

Photo courtesy The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA)