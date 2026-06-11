Raytheon Secures $515 Million Contract for SPY-6 Family of Radars

Raytheon, an RTX business, has been awarded a $515 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the SPY-6 family of radars. The contract is a follow-on to the Integration and Production Support contract, which was awarded in June 2025, and includes upgrading Flight IIA destroyers with the SPY-6(V)4 variant.

Under the sole source award, Raytheon will provide continued support for the SPY-6 family of radars to the U.S. Navy, including the government of Germany with the potential for other countries to be added under the Foreign Military Sales program.

“With over a decade of demonstrated success at sea, SPY-6 remains the U.S. Navy’s most advanced maritime radar, providing the fleet with unmatched sensing power and multi-mission readiness to counter evolving threats,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “Backed by an $800 million investment to modernize our radar manufacturing facilities, we’re accelerating production and are expecting to double SPY6 output by 2028.”

SPY-6 is now aboard two commissioned U.S. Navy ships and is installed on 11 others, all of which are undergoing various stages of testing. Over the next decade, SPY-6 is expected to be deployed on more than 50 U.S. Navy ships, enhancing defense against air, surface, ballistic and electronic warfare threats.

SPY-6 is one of several radar programs designed and manufactured at Raytheon’s Radar Development Facility in Andover, Mass., a 30,000-square foot site supporting the production of diverse types of radars for U.S. and allied forces. This vertically integrated and highly automated site is one of the most advanced in the world, complete with a gallium nitride foundry to produce the semiconductors essential for SPY-6 and other Raytheon radars.

Photo courtesy Raytheon, an RTX business