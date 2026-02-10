True Ranch Collection Brings Pop-Up Dude Ranch to Tubac

True Ranch Collection will host the Otero Pop-Up Ranch this spring at Southern Arizona’s Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, once the historic Otero Ranch.

Guests will enjoy dude ranch adventures amid the lush landscape of the Santa Cruz River Valley, explore the artist village of Tubac and the Tumacácori Mission, play a round of golf on the resort’s course, savor Southwestern fare, tequila and wine, and more. Five-night packages are available from Mar. 15 to May 8, starting at $2,250 per person based on double occupancy.

“We’re truly excited to bring dude ranching to one of my favorite spots in Arizona,” said Russell True, managing partner of the True Ranch Collection. “Tubac Golf Resort is an elegant four-star resort that feels like an authentic Spanish hacienda, and our pop-up invites guests to experience the land through horseback riding and time on the trails, as well as comforts like golf, the spa, dining and the surrounding arts community.”

The Tubac Golf Resort & Spa offers a storied destination for True Ranch Collection’s newest Pop-Up Ranch. Once the historic Otero cattle ranch that was part of a 1700s Spanish land grant, it was developed into a resort in 1959.

“Otero Ranch has been part of Southern Arizona’s landscape for centuries, and bringing a ranch experience back to this land feels like a natural continuation of its story,” said Hank Swiggett, general manager of Tubac Golf Resort & Spa. “We’re committed to honoring Tubac’s history while sharing it in a way that feels authentic and welcoming.”

During the Otero Pop-Up Ranch, guests will enjoy exclusive dude ranch adventures like horseback riding, hiking and archery from the resort’s location along the Santa Cruz River, visits to Tubac to shop for local artisans’ creations and to the historic Tumacácori Mission, and golf on the resort’s 27-hole championship course. Guests may also relax poolside or at the resort spa.

At mealtimes, they’ll savor the flavors of Southwestern dining, breakfast cookouts and sack lunches on the trail, all thoughtfully prepared by the Stables Ranch Grille, the resort’s signature restaurant. Cocktail hours and tequila and wine tastings will offer the opportunity to socialize.

And at the end of each day, guests will put up their feet in the resort’s luxurious hacienda-style casitas, which welcome with warm Southwestern touches and modern amenities.

Five-night packages are available from Sunday to Friday each week from March 15 to May 8, 2026, and include accommodations at Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, all meals, all horseback riding and dude ranch adventures, select afternoon rounds of golf, local visits and special events, and access to resort amenities (spa and salon treatments at additional charge).

To find out more about True Ranch Collection’s Otero Pop-Up Ranch at Tubac Golf Resort & Spa or book a stay, visit https://trueranchcollection.com/otero-pop-up-ranch/.