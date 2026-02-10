Hughes Federal Credit Union Announces Executive Promotions

Hughes Federal Credit Union announced the promotion of four executives as part of a leadership expansion designed to support continued growth, innovation and an enhanced member experience.

Hughes expanded its C-suite to strengthen its focus on technology and member experience while promoting additional leaders to support operational excellence and brand strategy.

Rich Griesser has been named Chief Technology Officer. He joined Hughes in 2011 as VP of information technology. He has more than 35 years of experience in the credit union industry. He has led a transformational period of growth in IT, focusing on advancing the credit union’s digital-first strategy while strengthening internal capabilities. During his tenure, he has guided Hughes through a core conversion, multiple digital banking platform conversions, and numerous fintech integrations. Before Hughes, Griesser held senior leadership roles in information security, financial auditing, and credit union finance. He has a degree in accounting and finance from the University of Arizona.

Elisa Ross has been named Chief Experience Officer after most recently serving as VP of marketing. She has more than 35 years of experience in the credit union industry, including 15 years in executive leadership roles at Hughes. Her background includes leadership roles in sales, service, marketing, and community engagement, with a focus on enhancing member experience and promoting long-term financial stability. Ross is also actively involved in the community, participating in organizations such as the International Women’s Forum, Chambers of Commerce, Global Women’s Leadership initiatives, Angel Charity for Children, and the GoWest Credit Union Association.

Paul Gordillo has been promoted to VP of information technology. Since joining Hughes in 2016, Gordillo has advanced through multiple technical and leadership roles. He has played a key role in modernizing infrastructure, strengthening security and enhancing digital experiences. Gordillo oversees enterprise systems, infrastructure operations, and core technology initiatives, supporting the credit union’s commitment to innovation, security and operational excellence.



Valerie Fanelli has been promoted to VP of marketing, previously serving as brand and creative marketing manager. She brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing, public relations, and community engagement. Her background includes leading brand initiatives, campaigns and community partnerships across multiple industries. Fanelli is a graduate of the University of Arizona and has served as the communications chair for Angel Charity for Children for the past three years.

“These leadership changes position us to better support our members and our long-term strategic priorities,” said Andrew Britton, president and CEO of Hughes Federal Credit Union. “By expanding our executive leadership, we are better positioned to deliver innovative technology and a high-quality member experience.”