The Poderosa Wears Prida Celebrates Latina Leadership, Culture and Community, Feb. 21

Mini Poderosas will host The Poderosa Wears Prida, a fashion-forward community event celebrating Latina leadership, creativity and cultural pride. The Feb. 21 event brings together local Latina-owned brands, entrepreneurs, creatives, and community leaders for an evening designed to inspire, connect and uplift.

The event will feature a curated fashion showcase highlighting Latina designers and businesses, paired with storytelling and community engagement that reflects the strength, resilience, and confidence of Latina women across Southern Arizona. Attendees will experience an empowering atmosphere rooted in representation, self-expression, and collective support.

Beyond fashion, The Poderosa Wears Prida supports Mini Poderosas’ mission to empower young girls through mentorship, education, and access to resources. Proceeds and awareness from the event directly contribute to programs that help young girls build confidence, leadership skills, and a strong sense of identity.

The Poderosa Wears Prida is designed for business leaders, families, creatives, and community members who believe in the power of women supporting women and investing in the next generation.

Event Details:
Event: The Poderosa Wears Prida
Host: Mini Poderosas
Location: Second Sky, Tucson
Tickets and information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-poderosa-wears-prida-tickets-1977566081384

About Mini Poderosas
Mini Poderosas is a Tucson-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young girls through mentorship, education, and community-driven initiatives. The organization focuses on building confidence, leadership, and opportunity for the next generation of strong, empowered young women.

