University of Arizona Incubator Network Collaborates with City of Sierra Vista, Sky Islands Foundation to Sponsor Startup Success

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI), which serves as the science and technology startup incubator network of Tech Parks Arizona, is pleased to announce the open call for the UACI Sponsored Launch Fueled by the City of Sierra Vista and the Sky Islands Foundation competition. The winning startup will receive resources, specialized facilities, services and expert guidance to grow their business.

In alignment with its mission to grow scalable startup ventures that fuel the Arizona economy, UACI has teamed up with the City of Sierra Vista and the Sky Islands Foundation for the third year to support science and technology startup companies. The launch of the new competition is part of the growing collaboration between UACI, the City of Sierra Vista and the Sky Islands Foundation.

The winning startup will receive one sponsored year of admission at UACI, valued at $10,000, which includes a structured incubation program, customized business mentoring and the ability to work alongside other startups in a fast-paced environment. UACI provides the people, place and programming needed to successfully launch and scale a business. Other tools the incubation program provides are office, wet/dry laboratory space, shared lab equipment, prototyping center and assistance through the UACI Program Roadmap© with 28-points that help entrepreneurs with everything from refining their business model to obtaining funding.

Application submissions are due by June 19, 2025. Applicants must meet certain qualifications including having a startup team that lives or operates in the City of Sierra Vista or Southeastern Arizona and can take advantage of UACI programming. The startup should be pursuing an innovative solution to address a significant business or societal challenge. Applicants should have a strong overall commitment to commercializing their innovation and pursuing a scalable business model. Qualified startups should have the potential to make a significant difference in our local and global communities through innovation.

For more information and to apply visit: https://www.uaci.com/incubator-program/sponsored-launch#sierra-vista

About the UA Center for Innovation

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) is a startup incubator network with outposts across the Southern Arizona region. For two decades, the program has directly served over 300 companies, impacting thousands of entrepreneurs who have attracted $180.6M in external capital. This is done by providing access to people, programming, and places that help entrepreneurs take their companies from idea to market. With the mission to fuel the Arizona economy, UACI works to help scale science and tech-based startups under the scope of Tech Parks Arizona, creating university-based economic impact.

About City of Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista is the commercial, education, health care, and innovation hub of Southeast Arizona. It boasts two nation-leading cyber security programs at University of Arizona College of Applied Science and Technology and Cochise College; is located adjacent to Fort Huachuca, which is the U.S. Army’s hub of technology, training, and testing; and is sitting on the cutting edge of space exploration as it pursues steps to become a multi-use spaceport reentry site. Already a forward-thinking city, Sierra Vista supports the growth of the tech-centric businesses that are key to its future.

About Sky Islands Foundation

The Foundation’s purpose includes research and development; educational programs and scholarships, especially programs for workforce development, leadership development, and low-cost programs for emerging businesses; the promotion of economic development in Southern Arizona; promotion of the arts; and other programs that will increase employment, payroll, business volume and the overall quality of life in Southern Arizona.