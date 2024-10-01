Tony Penn to Retire as President & CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has announced the pending departure of President and CEO Tony Penn on June 30, 2025. Penn has been at the helm of Southern Arizona’s largest nonprofit since July 2010.

Penn leads a staff of 65, supported by more than 10,000 donors, 4,500 volunteers and 300 business partners who enable critical direct services from United Way and assist dozens of nonprofit partner agencies and organizations each year. Together, they support more than 400,000 children, families, older adults and others in Tucson and Southern Arizona. Penn will continue to oversee operations of the organization until the end of this fiscal year.

A nationwide search has begun, and United Way Board Chair Allison Duffy has appointed a special committee to oversee the national search, to include long-term board volunteers, partner agency representatives, a labor representative and individuals with human resources and legal expertise. The committee will engage a national executive search firm to conduct the search.

Penn’s announcement prompted the planning of a “Legacy Tour” to commemorate his years of service to the community. Launching in October, the tour will consist of visits with community leaders, investors, and several community engagement initiatives to expand the organization’s endowment fund in ways that honor his service and work.

Penn was born and raised in Cleveland with seven siblings. He joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served for four years. Upon his honorable discharge from the USAF, Penn spent more than 20 years as a regional manager and principal electronics system engineer with Teradyne Corporation. He led a team of engineers, technicians and administrative staff in support of electronics manufacturers across a 14-state area, before joining the nonprofit world, serving as Chief Development Officer and VP at the YMCA of Greater San Antonio, Texas for nine years.

Twice in the past decade, Penn was recognized by U.S. Congress for his service to the community. He also served as board chair of the Tucson Chamber of Commerce in 2015. In 2018, he was honored as a Father of the Year by the Tucson Father’s Day Council. Most recently, Penn was recognized by Greater Tucson Leadership with the 2021 Man of the Year Award for contributing significant time, energy, spirit and leadership, making a positive impact on the quality of life in the community. He currently serves as a member of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, the board of directors of Sun Corridor Inc., and the Tucson Airport Authority. Penn has also served on the Arizona Judicial Council and many more.

Penn holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic systems technology and Christian studies from Wayland Baptist University. He is also a graduate of the University of Texas in non-profit leadership, and Harvard Business School with a certification in governing for non-profit excellence.

Upon his departure from United Way, Penn plans to remain engaged in the local business and nonprofit community. Plans also include engagement with a nationwide executive search firm, and with a worldwide nonprofit consulting group. He and his wife, Linda plan on remaining in Tucson, but traveling more often to visit family that includes two sons, 13 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve Southern Arizona through our United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona,” Penn said. “There are so many individuals to thank and credit with helping me lead this wonderful organization, and for all those people, I offer my humble thanks and gratitude, as I could not have done it without their support and love. As I enter a new phase in life, I am determined to continue supporting this organization, and the many other nonprofit organizations and businesses that make Tucson and Southern Arizona one of the best places to live in the world,” Penn concluded.

“How can we begin to thank Tony for his years of service, other than by saying ‘we love you, Tony’ and wishing him and his family all the very best as he continues giving back,” said Duffy. “Most people may not know this, but Tony is truly a renaissance man. He is an accomplished artist, musician, historian, pastor, and a visionary leader and all his skills and talents have been brought to bear in his role as president and CEO. He has served well and faithfully and brought hope and love to literally hundreds of thousands of children, families, and others through his service. We are truly grateful for his service, and his leadership.”