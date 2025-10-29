The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain Adds An Esteemed “Michelin Key” To Their List Of Accolades

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is proud to announce that it has been awarded its first Michelin Key, a landmark achievement that recognizes the resort’s exceptional commitment to luxury, innovation, and world-class hospitality. This rare honor, traditionally associated with culinary excellence but now extended to hospitality, reflects the resort’s holistic dedication to delivering unforgettable guest experiences across every touchpoint.



Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Tortolita Mountains, The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain has long been a beacon of refined desert luxury. From its award-winning spa and championship golf course to its immersive cultural programming and elevated dining, the resort offers a seamless blend of natural beauty and sophisticated service.



“This Michelin Key is a profound recognition of the passion and precision that defines every aspect of our resort,” said Mr. Brian McHugh, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. “It honors not only our culinary artistry, but also the warmth, care, and excellence our team brings to every experience with our Ladies and Gentleman.”



The Michelin Guide’s hotel recognition of the resort underscores a growing appreciation for destinations that offer integrated luxury — where dining, design, wellness, unique experiences, and hospitality converge to create something truly extraordinary. The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain now joins an elite group of global properties whose excellence transcends the plate.



Year-to-Date Awards and Recognitions (2025):



Michelin Key Recognition (2025) – Awarded for overall resort excellence, including hospitality, culinary, and guest experience. This is the inaugural year for the Michelin Key debut.

Dual Five-Star Recognition from Forbes Travel Guide – One of only eight hotels worldwide to earn top honors for both hotel and spa excellence

Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards – Named among the Top 10 Resort Destinations in Arizona, voted by nearly 180,000 global travelers

AAA Five Diamond Rating – One of only five hotels in Arizona to receive this prestigious designation for superior luxury and service



About The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain:

Nestled in the high desert of Marana, Arizona, The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain offers a luxurious escape surrounded by the natural beauty of the Tortolita Mountains. Renowned for its world-class service, refined accommodations, and immersive experiences, the resort is a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Michelin Key destination where guests can reconnect with nature through unique experiences, indulge in elevated cuisine, and celebrate the spirit of the adventure.



Photo Courtesy: Town of Marana and The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain