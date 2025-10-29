Downtown’s Fox Theatre Expansion Project Approved by Tucson City Council

In a unanimous decision, Mayor Romero and Tucson City Council approved the Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation’s request for permission to demolish the existing commercial retail buildings located at 27 N. Stone adjacent to the Fox. The subject property is a contributor to the downtown historic district.

This action is the culmination of a thorough, thoughtful, two-year process conducted by Fox leadership and Swaim Associates, Ltd., which included extensive research, in-depth study of a wide range of preservation options for the site, and broad community input, as well as the unanimous recommendation of the Plans Review Subcommittee of the Tucson-Pima County Historical Commission. The action by Mayor and Council allows the Fox to proceed confidently to finalize expansion plans at the site. In their comments, Mayor and Council members acknowledged the unique circumstances of this request and approval, recognizing the cultural value the Fox brings to our community and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that expansion on this contiguous site presents for the historic theatre.

The proposed plan for the site will integrate with the historic Fox theatre, featuring:

Expanded lobbies, bar, concessions, catering, and service areas

Elevators, accessible street drop-off, and additional accessible restrooms serving the historic and expanded spaces

A 300 seat, flexible use studio theatre

Second entrance and a grand corner footprint at the zero-zero intersection of Tucson

The expansion as proposed, both interior and adjacent to the Fox, will not affect the historic theatre’s individual listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Alterations to the Fox itself are limited to providing seamless access between the spaces.

Opportunities from this expansion benefit both the historic Fox and the City of Tucson. In addition to creating a showpiece at the city’s center, the expanded Fox is projected to generate $18.72 million annually through increased economic activity. It will exponentially grow the Fox’s mission impact by broadening local and global performing arts offerings and expanding youth education programs. The project also preserves the historic Fox by ensuring its continued relevance and ability to serve today’s audiences well into the future. Finally, the expanded Fox—anchored at the heart of Tucson where all addresses begin—will stand as an iconic symbol of our community’s commitment to art, culture, and sense of place.

Following this approval by Mayor and Council, the project team will now move to finish the design development process and prepare a final design for further required approvals. The team will advance permitting, cost refinement, and campaign planning toward a groundbreaking in 2028 and a planned grand opening of the new performing arts center expansion in 2030 – the 100th anniversary of the Fox Tucson Theatre. We will also continue community engagement with partners, artists, and neighbors to ensure the new spaces truly serve Tucson.

Concept illustration courtesy Swaim Associates, Ltd.