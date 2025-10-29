RBC Wealth Management’s Gustavo Corte Named to AdvisorHub “Advisors to Watch” in U.S.

RBC Wealth Management proudly announces that Gustavo Corte, CFP®, First Vice President – Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Director with the Schaefer Present Corte Mance Investment Group, has been named to the AdvisorHub 2025 Advisors to Watch list.

The ranking recognizes financial advisors nationally who demonstrate exceptional practice quality, professional integrity, and deep community involvement. Consideration included assets under management, production/revenue, and team size, along with the advisor’s overall commitment to clients and growth.

“We are incredibly proud of Gustavo and the work he does every day for families and organizations throughout Southern Arizona,” said Richard Schaefer, Branch Director at RBC Wealth Management. “His deep engagement in the Tucson community, along with his dedication to putting clients’ goals first, truly reflects the values we believe in. This recognition is a testament to his leadership and integrity.”

About RBC Wealth Management – U.S.

In the United States, RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Founded in 1909, RBC Wealth Management is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, and other major securities exchanges. RBC Wealth Management has $544 billion in total client assets with more than 2,100 financial advisors operating in 190 locations in 42 states.