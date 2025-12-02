The Refinery at UA Tech Park at the Bridges Earns LEED Silver Certification

Tech Parks Arizona announced that The Refinery, the flagship building at the University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges, has earned LEED Silver Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

This achievement reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation by Tech Parks Arizona and its development partner, The Boyer Company, one of the largest full-service real estate development firms in the Western United States.

The Boyer Company invested more than $30 million to design, develop and finance The Refinery, engaging local talent to bring the project to life. Together, the teams navigated site evaluations, building design options, ground lease negotiations, tenant agreements and construction, all while overcoming the challenges of a global pandemic. A LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is a globally recognized mark, administered by the U.S. Green Building Council, that verifies a building or project has met rigorous criteria across energy, water, materials, indoor environment and site development to deliver healthier, more efficient and sustainable built environments. Achieving this certification highlights the building’s energy-efficient design, responsible for material selection and environmentally conscious construction practices.

“From the beginning, our shared vision with Tech Parks Arizona was to create a space that not only supports innovation but also embodies sustainability and design excellence,” said Matt Jensen, partner at The Boyer Company. “Earning the LEED Silver Certification is a reflection of that commitment and the collaboration of an incredible team that brought The Refinery to life for the Tucson community.”

Building strong community connections was a priority. Boyer assembled a dedicated development team for this project, partnering with Swaim Architects, CORE Construction, Tech Parks Arizona and the University of Arizona Planning, Design & Construction. This collaboration fostered thoughtful site planning, innovative design solutions and careful budget alignment.

“Achieving LEED Silver certification for The Refinery reflects our commitment to building sustainably and operating with excellence in everything we do,” said Carol Stewart, VP of Tech Parks Arizona. “This milestone demonstrates how we integrate environmental responsibility with innovation, creating spaces that support both the University of Arizona’s mission, the broader community and drive university-based economic development.”

The Refinery opened in April 2022 as a 120,000-square-foot, four-story Class A office building, with half of its space dedicated to University of Arizona programs. Built next to the richest mine—UA’s deep resources of talent and research expertise—The Refinery was designed as a place where ideas are refined into technologies and real-world solutions.

As a multi-tenant facility, it offers an ideal environment for companies seeking to co-locate with the University and tap directly into its people, discoveries, and innovation ecosystem. To ensure seamless connectivity, the University of Arizona’s free CatTran shuttle system runs regular routes between The Refinery parking lot at UA Tech Park at The Bridges and the main campus, making transportation easy, safe, and accessible for students, faculty, and partners.

Strategically positioned in the heart of Tucson, The Refinery ignited the vision for the UA Tech Park at The Bridges, setting in motion an activation that brought the Mission Integration Lab, SpringHill Suites, and Arizona Public Media’s new campus to life. The 65-acre UA Tech Park at The Bridges is part of a 350-acre mixed-use development featuring retail and entertainment destinations including Costco, Dave & Buster’s, Cinemark and Bass Pro Shop (under construction).