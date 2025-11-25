Angel Charity for Children Announces its 43rd Annual Angel Ball 2025: What a Wonderful World

Angel Charity for Children will host its 43rd annual Angel Ball, “What a Wonderful World,” on December 13, 2025, at The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa, celebrating the donors and community partners who make it possible to support children in need across Pima County.

This year’s theme takes guests on a global journey with a celebration of the beauty, culture, and spirit of generosity found around the world. The unforgettable evening begins in Tucson and transports guests to vibrant destinations featuring international entertainment, dynamic cuisine, and cultural flair.

“The Angel Ball is our way of saying thank you to the incredible donors and volunteers who make it possible for Angel Charity to fulfill its mission each year,” said Vicky Curtis, 2025 General Chair. “Together, we’re creating a ‘wonderful world’ of opportunity for children in our community.”

In 2025, Angel Charity will grant $1.75 million to fund nonprofit organizations serving children in Pima County, including:

Impact Grant beneficiaries: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona and San Miguel High School

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona and San Miguel High School Opportunity Grant beneficiaries: Angel Heart Pajama Project, Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, HopeKids, Literacy Connects and Spreading Threads Clothing Bank

Guests — and even those not attending — are invited to join the excitement through the Angel Ball Silent Auction, open to the public by texting ‘Halo’ to 79230, and witness the Chance Raffle featuring incredible prizes such as $10k plus a Trip to Italy, $10k shopping spree at La Encantada and a $10k Pot of Gold. A Champagne Raffle will also add sparkle to the night, with tickets available at AngelCharity.org.

The evening culminates in a show-stopping rooftop celebration headlined by Tucson’s own Lucky Devils Band, a high-energy band, with multiple live stages and an after-hours DJ to keep the celebration going, making the Angel Ball one of Tucson’s most anticipated black-tie events of the year.

Please join Angel Charity for Children on this global journey at the 43rd annual Angel Ball, “What a Wonderful World,” on December 13, 2025, at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa. Tickets for the black-tie affair can be purchased at AngelCharity.org.

About Angel Charity for Children

Angel Charity for Children, Inc. is an all-volunteer organization made up of 250 dedicated members who believe in the power of community giving. Since 1983, Angel Charity has invested over $33 million to support 144 nonprofit projects that deliver critical social services, medical care, education, and arts programming to more than one million children in Pima County. With the help of generous donors, Angel Charity continues to transform the lives of local children, one grant at a time. Learn more at AngelCharity.org.