Arrivia Acquires Bon Voyage Travel

Arrivia, a global travel loyalty and technology company, announced the acquisition of Bon Voyage Travel, a luxury-focused travel agency known for its advisor-led service model, deep supplier relationships, and curated premium travel experiences.

The combination enhances arrivia’s presence in the luxury cruise segment by pairing Bon Voyage Travel’s high-touch advisory expertise with arrivia’s global loyalty partnerships, distribution reach, and technology platform. Bon Voyage Travel will continue to operate under its existing brand.

As part of the combination, Ryan Hansen will continue in his role as President of Bon Voyage Travel, a position he has held for 14 years, ensuring continuity for clients, advisors, and supplier partners.

“Luxury cruise is a relationship-driven business, and people and culture are everything,” said Mike Nelson, CEO of arrivia. “A core priority for me is ensuring we preserve what makes Bon Voyage Travel exceptional, the advisors, the service model, and the culture, while thoughtfully supporting the team with arrivia’s scale, technology, and partner reach. This is about strengthening what already works and creating long-term opportunity for the people behind the brand.”

Bon Voyage Travel has built a loyal client base through advisor-led cruise planning, access to exclusive sailings, and long-standing relationships with the world’s leading luxury cruise lines.

“Joining forces with arrivia gives us the ability to scale while staying true to what defines Bon Voyage Travel,” said Ryan Hansen, president of Bon Voyage Travel. “We can remain highly focused on advisor excellence and client outcomes, while leveraging arrivia’s capabilities to expand thoughtfully, strengthen supplier partnerships, and accelerate our next phase of growth.”

Founder Peter Evans, who has owned Bon Voyage Travel for 50 years, will remain involved in an advisory capacity.

“Finding the right long-term partner was incredibly important to me,” said Evans. “Arrivia shares our values around service, relationships, and integrity. This combination ensures the legacy of Bon Voyage Travel continues, while positioning the company for its next phase of growth.”

Following the combination, arrivia will maintain Bon Voyage Travel’s focus on its advisor-led luxury travel model while seeking opportunities to leverage its expertise across arrivia’s broader ecosystem, including loyalty programs and partner channels.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Pictured above – Ryan Hansen, President, Bon Voyage Travel – Photo courtesy Bon Voyage Travel