Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle Raises $1,843.075 for Local Charities

Automotive dealer Jim Click, Jr. announced that the 2025 edition of his annual Millions for Tucson Raffle raised over $1.8 million benefiting the 379 local charities that participated this year.

This past February, Click issued a challenge to local 501(c)(3) charities to raise at least $1 million in raffle ticket sales to support their community programs. That challenge was met and exceeded with a seven-digit level of success among participating charities that collectively raised $1,843,075. To date, the 16 raffles sponsored by Click have raised nearly $19 million for local charities. The past five raffles have raised an average of over $1.7 million each year.

The three prizes donated by Click this year included a 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige as first prize, two round-trip, first-class airplane tickets for travel anywhere in the world as second prize, and $5,000 in cash as the third prize. He printed and distributed the raffle tickets for eligible charities to sell and they were able to keep 100% of the funds raised.

“We are so blessed to have so many charitable organizations engaging in needed and hopeful work in our communities, and because of the work they do the Click family is humbled and honored to be able to give back to them,” said Click. “In this season of both giving and gratitude, my family is grateful and our fellow citizens right here in Tucson and Southern Arizona are grateful to these charities for the work they do, every day, right here, in making Tucson and Southern Arizona a better place to live.”

After making the announcement at the raffle drawing event, Click drew the three winning tickets and placed personal telephone calls to the winners. Ana Gonzalez of Tucson won the third prize of $5,000 (ticket sold by Our Lady of Fatima Youth Group); Sharon Locey of Oro Valley won the second prize of two round-trip, first-class plane tickets (ticket sold by Fox Tucson Theatre); and Scott Heinrich of Escondido, Calif. will receive a 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige with an MSRP of $54,510 (ticket sold by Stand Up For Kids).