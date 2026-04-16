The Centurions Americana Extravaganza – Red, White & Boots, April 25

The Centurions’ highly anticipated 2026 annual fundraising event, The Centurions Americana Extravaganza: Red, White & Boots, will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Kino Sports Complex. This year’s event promises an unforgettable evening of fun, entertainment, and community support—capped off by a headline performance from legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The 2026 Event Chairman is Kevin Bedient, who leads this year’s effort in dedication to elevating the Centurions’ longstanding tradition of supporting children’s charities across Southern Arizona.

Building on the Success of 2025

The 2026 announcement follows the outstanding success of the 2025 Centurions Event,

“The Great Centurions Regatta: A Naughty, Yachty Affair – led by Event Chairman Dan Nentl. The nautical-themed celebration welcomed more than 8,000 attendees and raised substantial funds in support of:

• TMC for Children

• Children’s Advocacy Center

• Candlelighters

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

• TROT (Therapeutic Riding of Tucson)

The Centurions continue to build on this momentum as they prepare another world-class event for 2026.

2026 Beneficiaries

Proceeds from the Americana Extravaganza – Red, White & Boots will benefit key organizations serving youth and families throughout Southern Arizona, including:

TMC for Children

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

TRAK (Therapeutic Ranch for Animals & Kids

Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona

Children’s Museum Tucson

Tickets, Sponsorships & Super Raffle

Tickets, Field Suites, sponsorship packages and Annual Super Raffle tickets are now available at:

Early Ticker purchase is encouraged as The Centurions’ annual event is one of the region’s most celebrated and widely attended fundraising experiences.

Image courtesy The Centurions