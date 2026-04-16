The Centurions Americana Extravaganza – Red, White & Boots, April 25

BizTUCSONApril 16, 2026
1 minute read

The Centurions’ highly anticipated 2026 annual fundraising event, The Centurions Americana Extravaganza: Red, White & Boots, will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Kino Sports Complex. This year’s event promises an unforgettable evening of fun, entertainment, and community support—capped off by a headline performance from legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The 2026 Event Chairman is Kevin Bedient, who leads this year’s effort in dedication to elevating the Centurions’ longstanding tradition of supporting children’s charities across Southern Arizona.

Building on the Success of 2025 

The 2026 announcement follows the outstanding success of the 2025 Centurions Event, 

“The Great Centurions Regatta: A Naughty, Yachty Affair – led by Event Chairman Dan Nentl. The nautical-themed celebration welcomed more than 8,000 attendees and raised substantial funds in support of: 

TMC for Children 

Children’s Advocacy Center 

Candlelighters 

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona 

TROT (Therapeutic Riding of Tucson) 

The Centurions continue to build on this momentum as they prepare another world-class event for 2026.

2026 Beneficiaries 

Proceeds from the Americana Extravaganza – Red, White & Boots will benefit key organizations serving youth and families throughout Southern Arizona, including: 

  • TMC for Children 
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona
  • TRAK (Therapeutic Ranch for Animals & Kids
  • Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona
  • Children’s Museum Tucson

Tickets, Sponsorships & Super Raffle 

Tickets, Field Suites, sponsorship packages and Annual Super Raffle tickets are now available at:

TheCenturionsEvent.com.

Early Ticker purchase is encouraged as The Centurions’ annual event is one of the region’s most celebrated and widely attended fundraising experiences.

Image courtesy The Centurions
BizTUCSONApril 16, 2026
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arizona Board of Regents Approves Tommy Lloyd Contract Extension

April 17, 2026

University of Arizona, Banner Health Perform Tucson’s First Robotic Kidney Donation Surgery

April 16, 2026

Tucson Federal Credit Union Gives Over $106,000 to Community Programs

April 16, 2026

Busey Bank Names Sergio Cossio New Tucson Market President

April 16, 2026
© Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button