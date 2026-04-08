Angel Charity’s HALO Fiesta at La Encantada, April 19

Angel Charity for Children is proud to present its first fundraiser of the year, HALO Fiesta — a vibrant afternoon of music, flavor and community impact.

Join the group for a colorful event experience featuring live music from Tesoro, curated shopping, and chef-crafted lite bite appetizers from Sí Charro! thoughtfully prepared for mingling and savoring throughout the afternoon. Enjoy festive beverages from the cantina and take part in the exciting raffle, all while supporting a meaningful cause.

This festive social gathering brings the community together to celebrate, connect and make a difference. Celebrate at HALO Fiesta, enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, and help support Angel Charity’s mission.

For TICKETS and SPONSORSHIPS: www.angelcharity.org/events/2026-spring-event/