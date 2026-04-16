Busey Bank Names Sergio Cossio New Tucson Market President

As Busey Bank continues to expand and strengthen its leadership structure across the company footprint, it has announced that Sergio Cossio has joined Busey Bank as Market President—Tucson.

“As we continue to enhance our organizational structure and business model to serve clients throughout Busey’s footprint, we believe Sergio’s leadership qualities, vast financial experience and extensive knowledge of the Tucson market are a perfect fit for Busey’s client-focused culture,” said Kevin Halloran, the bank’s regional president.

In his role, Cossio guides commercial, wealth management and treasury management in Southern Arizona. A growth oriented financial executive, he is a strategic thinker and collaborative leader with more than 25 years of extensive experience in the banking industry.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Busey and help lead its Tucson team,” Cossio said. “Busey is well-known for its outstanding service, strong leadership and culture, and dedication to the clients and communities it serves. It’s an outstanding opportunity and I’m committed to helping the organization grow its unique, relationship-based service model throughout the market.”

Prior to joining Busey Bank, Cossio was VP-Commercial Banking with First Citizens Bank and VP-Private and Commercial Banking with National Bank of Arizona.

He is an active community member, serving on the board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona Inc. and Tohono Chul Park Inc. He holds a degree in mining engineering from the University of Arizona.

Photo courtesy Busey Bank