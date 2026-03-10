Tech Parks Arizona Combines Entire Team Under One Roof

Tech Parks Arizona which drives both UA Tech Parks and the UA Center for Innovation has combined the full team into one location at Rita Road bringing together the entire team. Previously, UA Tech Parks and UACI operated from separate offices within the same UA Tech Park campus. This move reflects a strategic effort to bring teams together in a more unified, efficient environment—unlocking greater synergy and expanding opportunities to support companies at every stage.

By co-locating the team, Tech Parks Arizona can more seamlessly support companies from startup to tech giant while operating as one integrated organization focused on advancing innovation, strengthening industry partnerships and driving university-based economic development.

This relocation marks an exciting step forward as the organization continue to cultivate a thriving and connected innovation community for Southern Arizona and beyond.

Photo courtesy Tech Parks Arizona