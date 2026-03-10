Cox Gives $400,000 Grant to YWCA of Southern Arizona for Energy Upgrades

Cox Communications has awarded a $400,000 grant to the YWCA of Southern Arizona to support a comprehensive energy efficiency upgrade across its Tucson campus.

In partnership with Cox Conserves and Southface Institute GoodUse Program, the YWCA has launched a two-phase retrofit designed to reduce energy consumption, lower utility costs, and move the facility toward net-zero electricity use.

Phase 1 upgrades included high-efficiency rooftop HVAC systems, low-flow plumbing fixtures, energy- efficient window film, and a smart water heater, together projected to save 32.3 kGal of water and 39,026 kWh of electricity annually, enough to power 5.5 homes for one year, and reduce costs for YWCA by $8,998 each year.

Phase 2 upgrades include LED lighting with occupancy controls, Wi-Fi-enabled programmable thermostats, and a 47.7 kW solar array. These improvements are projected to save 121,914 kWh of electricity and $25,230 annually—enough to power approximately 17.1 homes each year.

“Cox is about investing in smart, sustainable solutions that benefit our communities and our planet,” said Stephanie Healy, Southern Arizona market VP for Cox Communications. “By supporting energy upgrades at the YWCA of Southern Arizona, we’re not only helping reduce environmental impact—we’re strengthening local infrastructure, lowering operating costs for nonprofits, and ensuring vital community organizations can continue their mission with greater resilience and efficiency.”

Founded in 1917, the YWCA of Southern Arizona is one of the region’s longest-standing community organizations. The nonprofit offers a variety of programs that promote equity, opportunity, and empowerment for women and families. Through this project, the YWCA is now positioned to serve as a resiliency hub, to provide a safe, reliable space for the Tucson community during climate-related emergencies.

Being a nonprofit itself, Southface Institute’s GoodUse program helps nonprofits implement cost-effective sustainability improvements, allowing them to reinvest savings into their missions. This partnership is part of Cox Communications’ ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and community resilience.

