Tech Parks Arizona Names Five New Members to Board of Directors

Tech Parks Arizona has announced the appointment of five new members to the board of directors which oversees the University of Arizona’s tech parks. The University of Arizona Tech Park and The UA Tech Park at The Bridges are owned by the Arizona Board of Regents on behalf of the University of Arizona.

Campus Research Corporation, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation was established to maintain, develop, operate, market and lease the parks to support the educational, research and land grant mission of UArizona. The CRC board of directors supports Tech Parks Arizona’s leaders in creating long-term sustainability and meaningful impact in the community, region and state.

Elliott Cheu serves as the interim senior VP of research and innovation for UArizona and oversees the university’s research enterprise of more than $824 million in expenditures annually. Cheu is also the associate VP for University Research Institutes, which provides the infrastructure necessary for interdisciplinary collaboration among researchers, government, and industry, opening opportunities for research to influence public policy and contribute to economic development. Cheu has been instrumental in a number of previous roles at the university including serving as the interim dean for the College of Science and co-chair for the 2018 strategic planning process for UArizona.

Stacey Lemos serves as the assistant VP and comptroller for financial services for UArizona. She is responsible for overseeing and ensuring accurate and timely accounting and financial reporting, financial system management, annual financial audit management, tax reporting and compliance, asset inventory management, payroll operations, and employee-related expense and facilities and administrative rate setting. Lemos spent 27 years serving in various local government finance leadership roles throughout southern Arizona, including the City of Tucson, Town of Sahuarita, City of Willcox and the Town of Oro Valley.

Cecilia Mata is serving an eight-year term on the Arizona Board of Regents, currently sitting as chair elect of ABOR, chair of the University Governance and Operations Committee, and a member of the Strategic Initiatives and Planning Committee. Mata is the founder, president and owner of AllSource Global Management, a professional services company doing business with the Department of Defense. A leader in Southern Arizona and within the Hispanic community, Mata is a member of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Friends of Small Business Advisory Board, Association of the United States Army, Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West and Women Presidents Organization.

Monica Vargas-Mahar is the Market CEO of Carondelet Health Network and the CEO for St. Joseph’s Hospital. A seasoned hospital executive, she has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare administration and has served in multiple leadership positions. Vargas-Mahar is chair of the National Association of Latino Healthcare Executives and was appointed by The American Hospital Association to its Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award Committee. She also serves on the board for Trinity University Healthcare Administration Program, Association of University Programs in Health Administration and Loretto Catholic High School and is former chair of the United Way of El Paso.

Glenn Williamson is the founder and CEO of the Canada Arizona Business Council, former diplomat, mentor, and entrepreneur and public speaker with 35 years of experience. He has served in a variety of executive level roles and his experience includes advanced capital formation, marketing, management, leadership and global business expansion. Williamson connects people and companies both locally and internationally, creating highly profitable mutual success stories. As the leader of CABC, Williamson is focused on uniting government, education and private sectors around specific strategic initiatives in transportation, tourism, mining, and water that will enhance economic growth between Arizona and Canada.

Each new board member brings a unique business-savvy perspective and high-level of expertise to the governance that will enhance the long-term vision for Tech Parks Arizona. The well-connected business champions have exceptional national and international networks that will be key in supporting the attraction of new investment into the region and advancing economic impact in the community.