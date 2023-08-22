Keys Inc. Wins Best New Product Award at 2023 Expo

Keys Inc. has secured the 2023 Best New Product Award at the Associated Locksmiths of America – Locksmith and Security EXPO 2023, held in Orlando, Fla. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for the Tucson-headquartered company as it underscores a successful year.

The annual ALOA Locksmith and Security event serves as a premier platform for industry leaders to showcase cutting-edge solutions. The company’s Keys App, which offers convenience and reliability, has become an indispensable tool for certified locksmiths and security professionals.

“We are immensely proud of the recognition and trust bestowed upon us by the locksmith and security industry. The keys to our success have been our unwavering commitment to quality and the unparalleled value our Keys App provides,” said Keys Inc. Founder and CEO Loay Jamal Alyousfi. “As we move into 2023, we’re not merely stepping forward; we’re taking over. This year marks a significant chapter in our journey, one where we aim to redefine locksmith and security services with our innovation.”

The Keys App offers on-demand locksmith and emergency roadside services, ensuring that users can access certified service providers at the click of a button. In a world where emergencies can strike at any moment, the Keys App has become synonymous with peace of mind. The user-centric approach and certified service provider network have garnered unparalleled customer satisfaction, solidifying the app’s position as an industry game-changer.