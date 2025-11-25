Sundt Construction Names New Leader For Tucson Building Region

Sundt Construction named Shawn Blubaum to Tucson Regional Manager for its Building Group.

Shawn Blubaum, a nearly 30-year construction industry professional, will oversee Sundt’s Tucson building operations and project pursuits. He has held numerous leadership and field roles throughout his 20-plus year career with Sundt, including vice president and operations manager for Sundt’s Concrete Division and vice president of operations for Sundt’s administrative talent development team.

“Shawn has dedicated his career to the industry and Sundt. His experience and leadership will support our building team’s long history in southern Arizona and the region’s continued growth,” said Stewart Grauer, senior vice president and Southwest district manager for Sundt’s Building Group.

Blubaum steps in for Ian McDowell, who will retire in September 2026. McDowell has led the Tucson building region since 2016 and has had an active role in the community, including leadership roles with the Tucson Metro Chamber Board of Directors and the Sun Corridor Board of Directors. He will continue supporting Blubaum over the next year.

Sundt has been home to Tucson since 1929, constructing more than 60 projects on The University of Arizona campus and numerous projects downtown. Most recently, the firm completed senior living community La Posada at Pusch Ridge in Oro Valley and the award-winning Tucson Convention Center Capital Improvements Project.