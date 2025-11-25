Local Cyclist Gary Heinfeld Surpasses $250,000 Raised for EasterSeals Blake Foundation in El Tour de Tucson Ride

Local cyclist and longtime community advocate Gary Heinfeld, CPA (Ret.), CCIM, has surpassed a remarkable milestone—more than $250,000 raised for EasterSeals Blake Foundation (EBF) through his decade-long participation in El Tour de Tucson.

Heinfeld, a respected Tucson commercial real estate professional and co-founder of Heinfeld Meech & Co., first turned to cycling 12 years ago after multiple knee surgeries. He joined El Tour alongside his nephew, who bought him his first bike and rode the first three events with him. His deeper purpose, however, came from his son, Ryan W. Heinfeld, who received services from EasterSeals Blake Foundation following a traumatic brain injury during his senior year of high school.

“Riding for EasterSeals became my way of giving back,” Heinfeld shared. “After Ryan passed away, the ride took on an even greater purpose. I ride every year in his memory.”

At this year’s El Tour de Tucson on Saturday, November 22, Heinfeld once again took to the streets of Tucson, riding in Ryan’s honor and adding to a fundraising legacy that has now exceeded a quarter of a million dollars in support of children and families across Southern Arizona.

Over the years, Heinfeld has become one of the most successful fundraisers in El Tour history. He was the Top EBF Fundraiser every year he rode, and from 2014 through approximately 2021—until the award was discontinued—he consistently earned the El Tour de Tucson Top Fundraiser award, recognizing the event’s highest individual fundraiser.

“I never imagined this would grow to $250,000,” Heinfeld reflected. “The generosity of friends, family, colleagues, and the Tucson community has been overwhelming. I am truly blessed to be surrounded by people who believe in helping children and families in need.”

EasterSeals Blake Foundation serves thousands of children and adults across Southern Arizona each year through programs supporting early childhood education and development, individuals with disabilities, behavioral health, and youth in foster care.

Heinfeld hopes his journey inspires others to give back in ways that are meaningful to them. He is encouraging those moved by his story to consider directing their Arizona Charitable Tax Credit donations to EasterSeals Blake Foundation at BlakeArizona.org.



“Gary is an inspiration to all of us. His commitment shows the power of what one person can do when they combine passion with purpose. We are deeply grateful for his heart, his leadership, and his unwavering belief in our mission.”

-Steve Guthrie, CEO, EasterSeals Blake Foundation